Apple Macbook Air 2018 with Retina Display, Touch ID launched: Price, full specs

Apple on Tuesday launched a new Macbook Air with new design and features. Priced at $1199 (Rs 88,000 approximately), the laptop is available for pre-order in the US starting today. The new Macbook Air will hit the shelves next week.

Macbook Air 2018 comes with 13.3-inch edge-to-edge Retina Display and 4 million pixels density. Despite a narrow screen design it retains the front-facing HD camera. The laptop is powered by 8-generation Intel dual-core i5 CPU and all-day battery life. The device has 16GB of memory and up to 1.5TB SSD support.

It also comes with a T2 security chip for better privacy and security at bootload-level. The chip now has improved image signal processor and audio processor.

Macbook Air 2018 now also includes TouchID, a feature that lets you unlock the device through fingerprint sensor. TouchID also allows users to authentic applications and payments.

The new Macbook Air has the latest generation keyboard. Apple says the new backlit keyboard offers better responsiveness than the predecessor. The old trackpad has been replaced with a new one with pressure sensitive and haptic feedback support.

New Macbook Air is also said to be 25% louder than the predecessor. It has three microphone array. The device has two Thunderbird ports. It also supports HDMI and USB Type-C for connectivity.

The new Macbook series runs on macOS Mojave. The software comes with a range of new features including Dark Mode and a redesigned Mac App Store.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 19:55 IST