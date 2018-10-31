Apple MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Mac mini price in India announced

Apple’s new product lineup includes a refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini. The new products were launched in New York at the ‘Apple Special Event’. Apple has also announced the pricing and availability details of its new products.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch with Wi-Fi will start at Rs 71,900, while the Wi-Fi + cellular model will retail at Rs 85,900. The bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) starts at Rs 89,000, and Rs 103,900 for the cellular model. Apple also launched a new Apple Pencil with the iPad Pro. The new Apple Pencil will be available at Rs 10,900. The new iPad Pros will go on sale later this year in India.

Apple’s new iPad Pro comes with all-screen design, Face ID, A12X Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine and up to 1TB internal storage.

The iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations, as well as a new 1TB option through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

The new “Smart Keyboard Folio” for the new iPad Pro is available in space grey for Rs 15,900 for the 11-inch model, Rs 17,900 for the 12.9-inch model. A new Smart Folio for iPad Pro in a protective, polyurethane folio design will be available for Rs 7,500 and Rs 9,900 for the iPad Pro

Apple’s refreshed MacBook Air will be available at a starting price of Rs 114,900. It will go on sale in India starting November 7. The new graphics configuration option for MacBook Pro will be available to order through Apple Authorised Resellers, starting November 14. The new Mac mini will also come to India with sales starting from November 7. It comes with a starting price tag of Rs 75,900.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 11:45 IST