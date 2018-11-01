Apple Macbook, Macbook Pro and iMac prices increased in India by up to Rs 61,800: Report

Apple has reportedly increased prices of its old Mac computers in India. The price revision comes shortly after the company unveiled new iPad Pro, Macbook Air and Mac Mini devices in the US.

According to a Gadgets360 report, Apple has raised prices of its Mac devices by up to Rs 61,800. The Mac Pro with 3.0GHz 8-Core Intel Xeon E5 processor is now available for Rs 3,79,900, up from Rs 3,18,100. The 3.5GHz 6-Core Intel Xeon E5 model of Mac Pro is now available for Rs 2,79,900 after a hike of Rs 36,800. Apple has revised prices of iMac Pro with Retina Display by up to Rs 49,900.

Apple MacBook Pro series including 13-inch 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 128GB/256GB models, and 15-inch with Touch Bar 256GB and 512GB models have also become expensive by up to Rs 33,000. The old 13-inch MacBook Air with 128GB storage now retails at Rs 84,900, up from Rs 77,200. Prices of 12-inch Macbook 256GB and 512GB models have been increased by Rs 21,200.

The second generation Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro will be available for Rs 10,900 (AP)

Apple earlier this week launched new Mac Mini, iPad Pro and Macbook Air in the US. The new iPad Pro 2018 will be available in India later this month. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model whereas the Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at Rs 85,900. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi model while the Wi-Fi costs Rs 109,000.

Apple’s new Macbook Air will go on sale in India on November 7 at a starting price of Rs 114,900. The Mac Mini computer will also release in India on the same date at a starting price of Rs 75,900.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 19:33 IST