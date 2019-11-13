Apple Macbook Pro 16-inch officially launched: Check out top features, price, and more

tech

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:21 IST

Apple on Wednesday announced the launch of a new Macbook Pro. The latest Macbook from Apple comes with a larger 16-inch display, revamped keyboard and specifications upgrade. Starting at $2,399 (Rs 1,72,828 approximately), the 16-inch MacBook Pro is available starting today in select markets.

The new Apple Macbook Pro comes with a scissor switch keyboard along with a “Magic Keyboard.” The keyboard also houses a physical escape button. The new Macbook features as many as six speakers. Other key highlights of the new Macbook Pro include a longer battery life, Touch Bar, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad and Apple T2 Security Chip.Apple Macbook Pro is powered by up to 8-core chipset and comes with up to 64GB of RAM.

Apple Macbook Pro specs, features

At 16-inches, Apple says the new Macbook Pro has the biggest Retina Display ever. It comes with 500 nits brightness, resolution of 3072x1920 pixels, and 226ppi pixel density.

Apple says the new Magic Keyboard offers an improved scissor mechanism for better typing experience. The keyboard comes with a physical Escape key and an inverted “T” arrangement for the arrow keys. The updated keyboard also features Touch ID and Touch Bar.

For performance, Apple Macbook Pro 16-inch features the latest 6- and 8-core 9th-generation processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz. Apple claims the new Macbook Pro has about 2.1 times faster performance than the quad-core Macbook Pro (15-inch). Users get memory options up to 64GB for the first time. For graphics, Apple’s latest Macbook Pro offers AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics. In terms of storage, Apple Macbook Pro offers SSD up to 8TB.

“Our pro customers tell us they want their next MacBook Pro to have a larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers all of that and more,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing.

“With its brilliant 16-inch Retina display, 8-core processors, next-gen pro graphics, even better thermal design, new Magic Keyboard, six-speaker sound system, 100Wh battery, up to 8TB of storage and 64GB of fast memory, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the world’s best pro notebook.”