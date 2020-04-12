e-paper
Apple makes refurbished Mac Pro available on online store

Apple Mac Pro model with base configuration which is currently retailing for $6,299 is available for $5,349 on the store for refurbished products.

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 08:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New York
In this file photo taken on June 3, 2019 Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California.
In this file photo taken on June 3, 2019 Apple's new Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. (AFP)
         

If you are in the market for Mac Pro, Apple is giving people in the US a chance to save some bucks as the tech giant has made the powerful workstation available on its online store for refurbished products.

According to a report in MacRumors on Friday, a model with base configuration which is currently retailing for $6,299 is available for $5,349 on the store for refurbished products.

One can also save nearly $4,000 if a refurbished version of a top end model is opted for.

For example, the refurbished version of a 16-core model with 192GB of RAM, a pair of Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards, 8 TB of storage, and an Afterburner card is available for $22,439, said the report.

That’s quite a deal as all refurbished Mac models are backed by a one-year warranty, have free delivery and returns, and also include full functional testing, genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary), and a thorough cleaning, the original Operating System or a more recent version.

All refurbished devices are repackaged in a brand new box with all accessories and cables, Apple said.

