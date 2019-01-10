Apple Maps finally adds turn-by-turn navigation for iPhone users in India

After years of its existence, Apple Maps has finally become useful for Indians. Apple has started rolling out turn-by-turn navigation for Maps users in the country. This means you can now navigate to a certain destination while using the application.

Apple Maps now shows directions for walking and driving depending upon your mode of transport. The application has also integrated Google Maps-like cabs services from Ola and Uber within the application, first reported by TheNextWeb.

The service, however, still has limited features. At the moment, Apple Maps doesn’t show details about the public transport. The feature is expected to go live in coming weeks.

It appears that the feature is currently available to select number of users in India. Some users took to Twitter to point out the addition to the Apple Maps.

Apple Maps Turn by Turn navigation is available in Delhi!



Now waiting for Apple Pay 😀 pic.twitter.com/syWtJnQRg3 — Vidit Bhargava (@viditb) January 10, 2019

@geekyranjit Apple has finally enabled navigation in Apple Maps in India. pic.twitter.com/CkWjbGG38v — CA Kaushik Shah (@CAKaushikShah) January 10, 2019

Apple has confirmed that the feature is now live for Indian users.

The latest update to Apple Maps comes months after the company revealed plans to rebuild the service from scratch. The company had then said it will use data gathered by its own fleet of sensor-equipped vans and Google-like anonymous data from iPhone users who choose to share.

Apple had launched its own Maps service in 2012 to compete with Google Maps. With iOS 6 update, Apple had removed Google Maps as the default app on iPhones. While Google launched a standalone Maps on iOS, Apple Maps had a nightmarish start.

The Maps platform received wide criticism after it showed wrong and inaccurate data to most of its users. Later, Apple CEO Tim Cook asked users to use alternative services.

Over the years Google Maps has become the most–preferred navigation platform as the application has continued to add new and more dynamic features. Just for emerging markets such as India, it launched local languages support, two-wheeler mode and real-time location sharing features. Apple Maps has a lot of catching up to do.

ALSO READ: Google Maps now shows routes, fares for auto rickshaws

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 16:07 IST