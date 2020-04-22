Apple Maps gets a new Look Around feature

tech

The Look Around feature from Apple Maps has now expanded to Chicago, adding another area to the 3D imagery that is similar to Googles Street View.

The feature is also available in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, Houston, the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Boston, Philadelphia and the Washington DC area.

In areas where ‘Look Around’ is available, a binoculars icon will appear in the top-right corner of Apple Maps. Tapping that icon opens a street-level view in a card overlay at the top of the screen, which can then be expanded to a full-screen view, reports MacRumors.

The feature works relatively similar to Google Street View, wherein the view can be changed by swiping the display, while tapping part of the road in the distance will move the camera to that point.

Instead of relying on third-party mapping services for its information, Apple has had its fleet of vans hit the road sporting cameras and sensors to develop its own in-house maps.