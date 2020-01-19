e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Tech / Apple may be forced to ditch Lightning charging cable due new EU rules

Apple may be forced to ditch Lightning charging cable due new EU rules

The European Parliament is all set for a vote soon on a common charger for all smartphones that would massively affect Apple which still uses Lightning connector.

tech Updated: Jan 19, 2020 08:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Apple uses lightning port in its iPhones.
Apple uses lightning port in its iPhones.(REUTERS)
         

The European Parliament is all set for a vote soon on a common charger for all smartphones that would massively affect Apple which still uses Lightning connector.

According to EU officials, the changes would make customers’ lives better and help the environment.

Estimates suggest that old chargers generate more than 51,000 tonnes of electronic waste each year.

One mobile phone charger for all campaign has been in the works over the years, with an estimated 500 million phones being used in Europe in 2009.

Currently, the three major connectors in use are micro USB, USB Type-C and Apple’s Lightning connector.

In 2009, there were over 30 different connector types.

Channelnews.com reported that Apple is fighting against the EU vote.

“Such proposals are bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers,” Senior Government Affairs Manager for Apple, Claire Darmon, was quoted as saying.

The EU has been calling for chargers to be standardised for nearly 10 years.

tags
top news
Local cops ignored Delhi police special branch’s alerts on Jamia protests
Local cops ignored Delhi police special branch’s alerts on Jamia protests
New Parliament complex may seat 1,350 members
New Parliament complex may seat 1,350 members
‘They’ve 1 min to live...30 secs...10...boom’: Trump recounts Soleimani’s end
‘They’ve 1 min to live...30 secs...10...boom’: Trump recounts Soleimani’s end
Abdication, divorces and death: A century of UK royal crises
Abdication, divorces and death: A century of UK royal crises
Facebook apologises after vulgar translation of Xi Jinping’s name
Facebook apologises after vulgar translation of Xi Jinping’s name
KPL fixing | Some players honey-trapped: Police; handling it: Ganguly
KPL fixing | Some players honey-trapped: Police; handling it: Ganguly
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech