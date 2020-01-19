Apple may be forced to ditch Lightning charging cable due new EU rules

tech

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 08:19 IST

The European Parliament is all set for a vote soon on a common charger for all smartphones that would massively affect Apple which still uses Lightning connector.

According to EU officials, the changes would make customers’ lives better and help the environment.

Estimates suggest that old chargers generate more than 51,000 tonnes of electronic waste each year.

One mobile phone charger for all campaign has been in the works over the years, with an estimated 500 million phones being used in Europe in 2009.

Currently, the three major connectors in use are micro USB, USB Type-C and Apple’s Lightning connector.

In 2009, there were over 30 different connector types.

Channelnews.com reported that Apple is fighting against the EU vote.

“Such proposals are bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers,” Senior Government Affairs Manager for Apple, Claire Darmon, was quoted as saying.

The EU has been calling for chargers to be standardised for nearly 10 years.