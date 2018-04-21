Apple may kill its polarising iPhone X, and it’s okay

Apple last year made a bold decision to go ahead with an ultra expensive phone with a cut-out display, popularly known as notch display. iPhone X has emerged as one of the most polarising tech products in the last few years, with many calling it a trendsetter while others have described it as Apple’s desperate effort to catch up with Android rivals.

That said, iPhone X may meet its end in less than year, according to experts.

KGI Securities’ acclaimed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted the phone will be shelved pretty soon.

Another analyst Neil Campling at Mirabaud Securities pointed out TSMC’s revised full-year revenue target citing “smartphone weakness”. TSMC is a major supplier to Apple. The weak revenue estimates have made the analyst believe that iPhone X will die soon.

“With the declines in iPhone X orders and the inventory issue at TSMC at record highs, which basically reflect a need to burn off inventory. Why? Because the iPhone X is dead,” CNBC quotes Campling’s letter to his clients.

He added that iPhone X didn’t work because it was very expensive.

It’s not over for Apple

Even though iPhone X may kick the bucket in less than an year, it’s not something Apple fans must fret about.

According to the analyst Kuo, the company will be launching three new iPhone models in 2018, including a 5.8-inch OLED model positioned as second generation iPhone X and another 6.5-inch OLED model that may be launched as iPhone X Plus. The third phone in the lot could be a 6.1-inch LCD model.

What’s far more interesting about Kuo’s prediction is that the OLED iPhones with iPhone X look and feel will start at $799 (product cost speculated around $550). This is significantly lesser than iPhone X, which became the most expensive phone at $1,000.

Moreover, customers can expect not just an iPhone X look and feel, but the features as well. For instance, 2018 iPhones are rumoured to come with Face ID, a 3D facial recognition technology that allows users to unlock the screen by just looking at it and even verify app sign-ins and payments.

Another interesting takeaway from Kuo’s prediction is something that’s going to make a big impact in markets like India. Kuo claims that some iPhone 2018 models will come with dual-SIM functionality. If the prediction turns out to be correct, this will be the first time an iPhone will have dual-SIM functionality.

OLED: The only bottleneck

If Apple plans to have more affordable OLED iPhones, it will have to scout for more suppliers. At the moment, Apple depends on suppliers such as Samsung which is one of the very few companies to meet Apple’s big volume demands. And looks like Apple may have to depend on Samsung for a longer period of time. According to a WSJ report, LG is facing some “manufacturing problems”at the moment. This reduces LG’s chance to become a major supplier for the Cupertino-based company. ALSO READ: iPhone X was supposed to start OLED boom. It’s not working