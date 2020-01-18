e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Tech / Apple may launch 5G iPad along with the iPhone 12 later this year

Apple may launch 5G iPad along with the iPhone 12 later this year

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first-ever 5G iPad alongside the rumoured iPhone 12 in September.

tech Updated: Jan 18, 2020 16:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first-ever 5G iPad alongside the rumoured iPhone 12 in September.
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first-ever 5G iPad alongside the rumoured iPhone 12 in September.(Reuters)
         

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first-ever 5G iPad alongside the rumoured iPhone 12 in September.

For this, a Taiwanese component company Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reportedly broken into the supply chain for Apple’s mmWave 5G iPhones and 5G iPads with its substrate-based FC_AiP (flip chip antenna-in-package) technology, Apple Insider reported recently.

Apple is expected to update the iPad Pro in early 2020, but a 5G model could debut later in the year.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020.

Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

As per the report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.

Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone “SE 2” in the first half of 2020 too.

The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11 version.

Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners.

tags
top news
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
‘Distorted, cherry-picked’: Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi comments
‘Distorted, cherry-picked’: Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi comments
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘Young India doesn’t want a 5th-gen dynast’, says historian Ramachandra Guha
‘Young India doesn’t want a 5th-gen dynast’, says historian Ramachandra Guha
Sick policeman carried by locals and fellow policemen in knee-deep snow. Watch
Sick policeman carried by locals and fellow policemen in knee-deep snow. Watch
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech