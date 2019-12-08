e-paper
Apple may launch iPhone without ports in 2021: Kuo

Apple’s 2021 iPhone could deliver a pure wireless experience with no ports. This would be only on the high-end iPhone model in 2021.

tech Updated: Dec 08, 2019 11:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Apple’s 2021 iPhone plans revealed.
Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple is planning to launch a “completely wireless” iPhone in 2021, suggesting that the iPhone maker is not switching to USB-C, but rather dropping the port entirely.

“Apple will create more differentiation between the highest-end and high-end models. It will benefit the shipment of the highest-end model and iPhone ASP. Among new 2H21 iPhone models, we expect that the highest-end model would cancel the [Lightning] port and provide the completely wireless experience,” Kuo said in a research note, MacRumors reported recently.

Furthermore, the note also mentions the five new phones that Apple will release in the year 2020.

One 6.7-inch high-end iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one entry-level 5.4-inch iPhone, each of which would also have support for Sub-6GHz and/or mmWave 5G.

Kuo also expects a new iPhone SE 2 to be coming sometime in the first half of 2020. It is expected to have a 4.7-inch display and mimic the size and design of the iPhone 8 with updated internals, and an updated single camera.

Recently, the J.P. Morgan report claimed that in 2021, Apple could change how it releases iPhones. The iPhone maker could decide to release phones twice a year, instead of the single release in the fall.

tech