e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Tech / Apple might be launching a high-end gaming Mac in 2020: Report

Apple might be launching a high-end gaming Mac in 2020: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an e-sports-centric high-end Mac at its annual WWDC developers conference next year, according to a media report.

tech Updated: Dec 31, 2019 14:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple is reportedly planning to launch an e-sports-centric high-end Mac at its annual WWDC developers conference next year, according to a media report.
Apple is reportedly planning to launch an e-sports-centric high-end Mac at its annual WWDC developers conference next year, according to a media report.(Apple)
         

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an e-sports-centric high-end Mac at its annual WWDC developers conference next year, according to a media report.

This will be the first time Apple will enter such a segment and it is still not officially disclosed whether this will be a desktop computer or a high-end MacBook Pro, though rumours state that it might be an iMac, Economic Daily News said in the report.

The report claims that the computer may be a large-screen laptop or all-in-one desktop with a price tag of up to $5,000.

Apple has actively entered the gaming industry this year. With the advent of the iOS 13 in September, Apple Arcade launched a game subscription service.

The service, which is available for Rs 99 in India, works on iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and Mac systems. It allows up to six family members to share the same subscription for one monthly fee.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly working on the updated 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with an iPhone 11 Pro style triple-lens cameras at the back.

The alleged renderings of the new iPads with new details has been shared by iGeeksblog as well as prominent leaker OnLeaksOnLeaks and they suggests that the new iPads may be released in March 2020.

tags
top news
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
‘Air India a Ist class airline, but...’: Minister on privatisation plan
‘Air India a Ist class airline, but...’: Minister on privatisation plan
In Kerala assembly vote against CAA, Pinarayi Vijayan holds out a message
In Kerala assembly vote against CAA, Pinarayi Vijayan holds out a message
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
Facing corruption charges, former Nissan boss Ghosn flees to Lebanon
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech