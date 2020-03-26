e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple might launch its AR glasses by 2022

Apple might launch its AR glasses by 2022

Apple is developing two head-worn products, including a combination AR/VR headset for release in 2022 and “full-fledged” AR glasses for release by 2023.

tech Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
(Representational photos) Eric Yu of Royole models the company's foldable Smart Mobile Theater system during
(Representational photos) Eric Yu of Royole models the company's foldable Smart Mobile Theater system during "CES Unveiled," a preview event of the 2016 International CES trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. The $700.00 system has noise-canceling headphones and a viewing system that is vision correctable so you don't need to wear your glasses, Yu said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus(REUTERS)
         

Apple’s rumoured augmented reality (AR) glasses are under development and may launch by 2022, the media reported.

Taiwanese suppliers reportedly are already ramping up production on optical components for the glasses, reports MacRumors.

Apple is developing two head-worn products, including a combination AR/VR headset for release in 2022 and “full-fledged” AR glasses for release by 2023.

According to the report, Apple is planning to reach out to third-party developers as early as 2021 to encourage them to build apps for the hardware.

The headset could resemble the Oculus Quest with a high-resolution display and a lightweight design that makes it comfortable to wear.

The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods.

It’s also expected that the device will sport a high-resolution display, allowing users to read small bits of text while seeing other people in front of them at the same time.

top news
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Deeply concerned, says Jaishankar on Kabul blast near cremation site of Sikhs
Assam lawmaker writes to CM on ‘police atrocities’ during lockdown
Assam lawmaker writes to CM on ‘police atrocities’ during lockdown
Plea in SC wants financial emergency declared to fight Covid-19
Plea in SC wants financial emergency declared to fight Covid-19
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
Covid-19: When Mamata Banerjee drew chalk circles to teach social distancing
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech