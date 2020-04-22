Apple Music available with six months free trial: How to get it

tech

Apr 22, 2020

Apple Music has quietly been running a six-month free trial offer in India. As opposed to its regular three months free trial offer, it is now offering Apple Music with six months free, and on every subscription plan.

Apple Music in India is priced at Rs 99 per month for the individual plan. Its family plan which supports up to six members is available at Rs 149 per month. Apple Music also offers a student plan which is priced at Rs 49 per month. All three subscription plans come with three months free trial after which the respective charges begin.

In India, users can get six months free trial before the paid subscription kicks in. You can find this on the Apple Music app and it will be visible if you’re not on an active subscription or your subscription has expired. Tap on the ‘For You’ section and you will see the six months free banner on top.

Tap on it and select which plan you wish to subscribe to - individual, family or student. Then enter your payment details for the subscription. Once the process is completed, your six months free trial will begin.

There’s no word for how long this Apple Music offer will run. But Apple had this six-months free trial offer last year which expired by the end of it. This was however through a somewhat complicated process of having to access it through the Shazam app. This offer is probably not available right now. Also there’s no confirmation if the current six months free trial is valid for other markets also or not.