Apple Music is now available on the web

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:03 IST

In a major move for Apple, the iPhone maker launched the web version of its Apple Music service. Users can now stream songs from Apple Music directly from their web browser. Rivals Spotify and Amazon Prime Music already have a web interface for their streaming platforms.

The web version of Apple Music is currently available in public beta. Interested users can head on to beta.music.apple.com to start streaming Apple Music on the web. It is compatible with web browsers like Google Chrome and Firefox and is compatible with Windows 10, ChromeOS and mobile web for Android.

The web interface of Apple Music currently shows three tabs – ‘For You’, ‘Browse’ and ‘Radio’. The search bar is also placed on top of the categories section. Apple Music users can sign in and start streaming songs from the platform. Once users are logged in to Apple Music their entire library including playlists will be synced to the web interface.

Users can also make edits like deleting songs from library on Apple Music web. In terms of design, the web version of Apple Music looks similar to the app coming to MacOS later this year. Apple had a web version of Beats Music which it bought in 2014 but discontinued it and rebranded it into Apple Music in 2015.

Apple Music will continue to add more features like its Beats 1 live broadcast, more Apple Music originals and playlists, The Verge reported. Apple will also allow users to sign up for its music streaming service directly from the web.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 11:36 IST