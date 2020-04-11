e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple Music kicks off Stream Local initiative to support Indian musicians

Apple Music kicks off Stream Local initiative to support Indian musicians

Launched today, playlists across genres as well as albums of several Indian artistes will be features in addition to newly-released music

tech Updated: Apr 11, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Apple Music )
         

Apple Music has launched its new initiative ‘Stream Local’ today. Stream Local is looking to provide a platform for Indian music, including chart-toppers and newly-released titles. Some of the artists included under the initiative are Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Darshan Rawal, The Earth Below, Sameer Rahat.

Playlists to be featured on Stream Local will include Badshah, Nucleya, The New India, Indian Independent Hits. Apple Music has also globally set up an advance fund of $50mn to support Indie music labels.

Tim Cook announced on Monday that the company will donate $10 million to the “One World: Together at Home” benefit, a COVID-19 fundraiser organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

One World: Together at Home will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

The event is slated to stream live on April 18 at 5PM PT (that’s 5:30 AM India time, you can just watch it when you wake up).

top news
Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further
Maharashtra lockdown till April 30, CM warns may extend it further
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 7,529, death toll touches 242
LIVE| Coronavirus cases in India mount to 7,529, death toll touches 242
Researchers develop smart dustbins for contactless garbage disposal
Researchers develop smart dustbins for contactless garbage disposal
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Study claims switching to EVs won’t alone help India’s environment
Study claims switching to EVs won’t alone help India’s environment
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech