e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apple Music launches $50 million royalty fund to help record labels

Apple Music launches $50 million royalty fund to help record labels

According to the letter, the advance royalties will be given to independent labels that have a direct deal with Apple Music and who earn at least $10,000 in their quarterly Apple Music earnings.

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The company made the announcement in an email to independent record labels.
The company made the announcement in an email to independent record labels.(Apple Music)
         

The covid-19 outbreak has affected the operations of almost all industries across the globe. This includes the music industry that earns a major part of its revenue from recordings, music concerts and tours. And so Apple Music has launched a $50 million to help its record labels and artists get through this pandemic.

The company made the announcement in an email to independent record labels wherein it explained the terms and conditions of getting the funds. As per the letter seen by the Rolling Stone, the company will pay advances on future royalties to independent labels in order to help them pay artists and maintain operations. “This offer is in good faith that labels will channel funds to artists and label operations based on financial need,” the email says.

“These are difficult times for the music industry globally. Livelihoods are at risk, with multiple sources of income that our industry relies on vanishing overnight. Apple has a deep, decades-long history with music, and we are proud to be in close partnership with the best labels and artists in the world. We want to help,” the company added.

According to the letter, the advance royalties will be given to independent labels that have a direct deal with Apple Music and who earn at least $10,000 in their quarterly Apple Music earnings. Furthermore, the company said that each advance will be based on the label’s past earnings and that it will be recoupable against the label’s future earnings.

tags
top news
Donald Trump reverses course, supports India’s position on hydroxychloroquine
Donald Trump reverses course, supports India’s position on hydroxychloroquine
How Sars-CoV-2 is more insidious than Sars virus
How Sars-CoV-2 is more insidious than Sars virus
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal will hold Covid-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal will hold Covid-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs
Trump accuses WHO of bias toward China, threatens to ‘put hold on’ funding
Trump accuses WHO of bias toward China, threatens to ‘put hold on’ funding
Yuvraj explains difference between his generation and current Indian team
Yuvraj explains difference between his generation and current Indian team
Watch: Extremely rare Porsche-based Gemballa Mirage GT wrecked in New York
Watch: Extremely rare Porsche-based Gemballa Mirage GT wrecked in New York
Uttarakhand Police start booking Jamaatis in hiding under attempt to murder charge
Uttarakhand Police start booking Jamaatis in hiding under attempt to murder charge
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech