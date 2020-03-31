e-paper
Apple Music launches ‘Come Together’ collection of playlists to uplift your lockdown blues

Apple Music’s ‘Come Together’ section features playlists with songs, music videos and radio shows from different artists.

tech Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple Music launched a new “Come Together” collection of playlists to help people cope with the ongoing pandemic. The Come Together section is collated by Apple Music editors and it has playlists featuring upbeat songs, music videos and radio shows from different artists. The playlist is first rolling out to Apple Music users in the US, and it will be available to global markets by the end of this week.

The Come Together collection doesn’t cater to just one genre of music. As explained by Engadget, users can check out playlists like the “Isolation Icebreakers” featuring songs from Daniel Caesar and Snoh Aalegra. Another playlist called “Home-School-Strumentals” is expected to interest lo-fi beats fans.

“To say that these are challenging times is an understatement. But wherever you are and whatever you’re experiencing during the pandemic, we’re all in this together. Whether you’re trying to find distraction while working, living, and playing at home or struggling to find a positive outlook under major life upheavals—music can be an escape and a salve for yourself and whoever you’re hunkered down with,” the description on Apple Music reads.

ALSO READ: Here’s what Spotify users have been listening to during this lockdown

Last week Apple Music also launched its “Get Up! Mix” playlist which features a personalised mix of upbeat music. This playlist essentially collects upbeats songs from artists that the user listens to the most on Apple Music. It’s also available for all Apple Music users and can be found in the “For You” section.

