Apple Music prices slashed in India, now cheaper than Spotify

Apple has slashed prices for subscription plans of its music streaming service. Apple Music is now available at a monthly rate of Rs 99. It was earlier priced at Rs 120.

In addition to the monthly plan, Apple has also reduced prices of its student and family plans, and also its yearly plan. Students can now subscribe to Apple Music for a monthly price of Rs 49 as opposed to the previous Rs 60 plan. Apple Music monthly family subscription plan has been dropped from Rs 190 to Rs 149.

As for the yearly subscription plan it is now available at Rs 999. Apple would earlier offer Apple Music at a yearly price of Rs 1,200. Apple’s new subscription plans for Apple Music are currently live for users in India.

The new subscription plans for Apple Music notably comes after the entry of two major international players in India. Apple Music’s biggest rival, Spotify launched its services in India last month with monthly plans starting at Rs 119. Spotify also offers top-up plans starting at Rs 13 per day. Shortly after, YouTube Music made its debut in India. Like Apple Music now, YouTube also offers a monthly subscription plan at Rs 99.

Recently JioSaavn and Gaana also started offering up to 75% discount on yearly subscription plans. JioSaavn Pro’s annual subscription plan is now available for a dirt cheap price of Rs 299. Gaana is also offering its premium ‘Plus’ service at the same price for a year. JioSaavn and Gaana’s annual subscription plans are originally priced at Rs 999 and Rs 1,098 respectively.

WATCH: TIKTOK BAN IN INDIA

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 12:38 IST