Apple Music Replay curates your favourite songs from this year into one playlist

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:03 IST

Apple Music has launched a new playlist which will let users listen to their favourite songs of the year. Apple Music Replay playlist curates songs users listened to the most during the year.

Apple Music Replay can be accessed on the app by tapping on the browse section. Here, scroll right to find ’19 Replay playlist under special announcement. Users will be taken to a webpage where they have to sign in with their Apple ID and their ‘19 Replay playlist will launch. An easier way to do this is by simply visiting replay.music.apple.com. This feature is available on the Apple Music web app as well.

Apple Music Replay playlist will be updated weekly and users need to add the playlist for it to show up on the Apple Music app. In addition to showing the user’s favourite songs, Apple Music also shows data on the user’s listening history. Here, users will find the different artists they’ve listened to and the top 10 albums they listened to the most. Those who have used Apple Music before 2019 can get their 2017 and 2018 Replay playlists as well.

Introducing Apple Music Replay. Your favorite tracks of the year — all in one playlist, updated weekly. See what songs, artists, and albums defined your year in music: https://t.co/YpdjyXnL85 pic.twitter.com/dn4BDApcJX — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) November 14, 2019

Apple Music’s throwback playlist is quite similar to its rival Spotify’s 2018 Wrapped feature. Similar to Apple Music Replay, Spotify Wrapped shows users their listening history of the year with their most played songs, newly discovered artists, genres and more. Spotify also introduced something similar for artists where they could check which songs were streamed the most and for how many hours.

While Apple Music took inspiration from Spotify for its Replay feature, the former could return the favour with the integration of lyrics. According to a report by TechCrunch, Spotify confirmed it is testing real-time lyrics, a feature Apple Music launched earlier this year. Visible to some Spotify users, the music streaming company is partnering with Musixmatch for the lyrics integration. While Spotify did confirm the feature it did not give any further details.