Apple names five VPs, including return of early iPhone executive

Apple Inc. recently promoted several executives to vice president, a key title at the company reserved for the most influential players.

In the past month, the company named Paul Meade a vice president of hardware engineering, Jon Andrews a vice president of software engineering, Gary Geaves to a new vice president of acoustics role, and Kaiann Drance as a vice president of marketing.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant also brought back Bob Borchers, a former iPhone executive who recently worked at Google and Dolby Laboratories Inc. Borchers is now a vice president of marketing. In the early years of the iPhone, he was an important spokesman for the device, appearing in Apple videos explaining how to use the product.

All of the promoted executives were previously senior directors, a tier below vice president in Apple’s organizational hierarchy. Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment on the personnel changes.

Meade has led hardware development for Apple’s future augmented-reality headset in recent years. Andrews is one of software chief Craig Federighi’s lieutenants, overseeing the underlying architecture of the company’s operating systems. Geaves runs audio technology development for products including AirPods and the HomePod.

Wearables, such as the augmented-reality product, accessories like AirPods, and software are some of the most critical components of Apple’s future.

Drance has taken on a bigger marketing role in recent years, appearing on stage to announce the iPhone 11 in September. Borchers will oversee iOS, iCloud, and privacy-related marketing matters. Both report to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of product marketing. Earlier this year, Apple named former AstraZeneca Plc Chief Information Officer David Smoley as another new vice president.

The promotions come after several major departures, including Chief Design Officer Jony Ive, retail boss Angela Ahrendts and communications head Steve Dowling. Apple has about 100 vice presidents who report to an executive team led by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and a group of senior vice presidents.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 12:27 IST