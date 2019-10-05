e-paper
Apple offers free repair programme for iPhone 6s, 6s Plus

Apple iPhone 6s and 6s Plus units users started reporting issues of the phone not turning on. Apple has now announced a free repair service for these devices.

tech Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus units not turning on.
iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus units not turning on.(Pixabay)
         

Apple has rolled out a free repair programme for the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus devices that have issues while powering on.

The programme covers affected iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Both the handset users can now enter the device’s serial number into Apple’s Service Program page to see whether their device is eligible or not.

“Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail. If you believe your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus was affected by this issue, and you paid to repair your device, you can contact Apple about a refund,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

“If your iPhone has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair,” the company added.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 17:38 IST

