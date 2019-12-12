Apple offers special cloth to clean its pricey Pro Display XDR

tech

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 15:43 IST

Apple has introduced a new ‘Pro Display XDR’. Just like most of Apple products, it’s expensive. Price of the device starts at $4,999 (Rs 3,53,000 approximately) and with another $1,000 you can get a “nano texture glass” version of the Pro Display XDR.

While the Pro Display XDR (nano texture) model is expensive, it’s also quite sophisticated as well. Apple in a support document has explained how to take care of the display. Turns out, you cannot use the regular microfiber fabric or water to wipe the screen. Apple says users need to only use the “dry polishing cloth” that ships with the display to remove dust or smudges.

“Never use any other cloths to clean the nano-texture glass,” warned Apple on its website. The polishing cloth can be ordered from Apple’s website or store. Apple has also explained how to take care of the special polishing cloth.

“Hand wash the polishing cloth with dish soap and water. Rinse thoroughly. Allow the polishing cloth to air dry for at least 24 hours,” the company said.

Apple’s new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR went on sale in the US this week. The new Mac Pro is available at a starting price of $5,999 while the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999.

The top-end model featuring 28-core Intel Xeon processor, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory costs around $50,199 (Rs 35,46,000 approximately). The model is even more expensive than an entry-level BMW 3 series which costs around $40,750.