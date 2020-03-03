Apple picks the best Night Mode photos shot on iPhones, there’s an Indian on the list

tech

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:34 IST

Apple called in for the best photos shot on the Night Mode on iPhones asking people to take part in a challenge. Participants sent in pictures they had shot on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Max.

There was a panel of judges that included Malin Fezehai (US), Tyler Mitchell (US), Sarah Lee (UK), Alexvi Li (China), Darren Soh (Singapore), Phil Schiller, Kaiann Drance, Brooks Kraft, Jon McCormack and Arem Duplessis, who went through all the submissions to pick six of the best pictures.

The winning photographers came from India, Russia, Spain and China. And they are:

Konstantin Chalabov (Moscow, Russia) who used an iPhone 11 Pro to click this:

Andrei Manuilov (Moscow, Russia) used an iPhone 11 Pro Max to capture this:

India’s Mitsun Soni from Mumbai clicked this picture on his iPhone 11 Pro:

Rubén P. Bescós from Pamplona, Navarra, Spain shot this picture with the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Rustam Shagimordanov (Moscow, Russia) used an iPhone 11 for this:

Finally, Yu “Eric” Zhang (Beijing, China) used the iPhone 11 Pro Max to get this:

The winning images will be featured in a gallery on apple.com and Apple Instagram (@apple) and will appear globally on billboards.