e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Apple picks the best Night Mode photos shot on iPhones, there’s an Indian on the list

Apple picks the best Night Mode photos shot on iPhones, there’s an Indian on the list

Apple called in for the best photos shot on the Night Mode on iPhones asking people to take part in a challenge. Participants sent in pictures they had shot on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Max.

tech Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Apple called in for the best photos shot on the Night Mode on iPhones asking people to take part in a challenge. The photo above was clicked by Mitsun Soni from Mumbai, India and was one of the winning photos.
Apple called in for the best photos shot on the Night Mode on iPhones asking people to take part in a challenge. The photo above was clicked by Mitsun Soni from Mumbai, India and was one of the winning photos. (Apple)
         

Apple called in for the best photos shot on the Night Mode on iPhones asking people to take part in a challenge. Participants sent in pictures they had shot on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Max.

There was a panel of judges that included Malin Fezehai (US), Tyler Mitchell (US), Sarah Lee (UK), Alexvi Li (China), Darren Soh (Singapore), Phil Schiller, Kaiann Drance, Brooks Kraft, Jon McCormack and Arem Duplessis, who went through all the submissions to pick six of the best pictures.

The winning photographers came from India, Russia, Spain and China. And they are:

Konstantin Chalabov (Moscow, Russia) who used an iPhone 11 Pro to click this:

Hindustantimes

Andrei Manuilov (Moscow, Russia) used an iPhone 11 Pro Max to capture this:

Hindustantimes

India’s Mitsun Soni from Mumbai clicked this picture on his iPhone 11 Pro:

Hindustantimes

Rubén P. Bescós from Pamplona, Navarra, Spain shot this picture with the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Hindustantimes

Rustam Shagimordanov (Moscow, Russia) used an iPhone 11 for this:

Hindustantimes

Finally, Yu “Eric” Zhang (Beijing, China) used the iPhone 11 Pro Max to get this:

Hindustantimes

The winning images will be featured in a gallery on apple.com and Apple Instagram (@apple) and will appear globally on billboards.

tags
top news
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech