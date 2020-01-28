e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Apple plans production of up to 80 million iPhones in first half: Report

Apple plans production of up to 80 million iPhones in first half: Report

Apple’s iPhone plans for the first half of 2020 includes 65 million units of the iPhone 11 series and 15 million units of the upcoming iPhone SE 2.

tech Updated: Jan 28, 2020 14:44 IST
Debby Wu, Sophie Jackman
Debby Wu, Sophie Jackman
Bloomberg
A customer tries an iPhone 11 Pro Max in the Apple Marunouchi store on September 20, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.
A customer tries an iPhone 11 Pro Max in the Apple Marunouchi store on September 20, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.(Getty Images)
         

Apple Inc. has asked suppliers to make as many as 80 million iPhones in the first half of this year, an increase of more than 10% from the previous year’s output, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Apple has booked orders for as many as 65 million units of current models, primarily the iPhone 11 series, and as many as 15 million units of a new low-cost model, the paper reported, citing unidentified people.

Apple suppliers plan to begin assembling the low-cost iPhone next month and they have been boosting overall iPhone production, Bloomberg News reported last week. Apple expects iPhone sales to return to growth this year because of strong demand and aims to ship more than 200 million for the year, Bloomberg reported last year.

The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models were well received on their debut in the fall and their sales in China have been particularly strong, outselling 2018’s releases in a market that has otherwise been shrinking.

The Cupertino, California-based company is expected to officially unveil the new low-cost phone as early as March, one person familiar said last week. The assembly work for the new handset will be split among Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp., the people added.

tags
top news
‘Not a luxury jurisdiction’: Govt rebuts Delhi rape convict plea in Supreme Court
‘Not a luxury jurisdiction’: Govt rebuts Delhi rape convict plea in Supreme Court
‘Govt brought citizenship law to correct historical injustice’: PM Modi at NCC rally
‘Govt brought citizenship law to correct historical injustice’: PM Modi at NCC rally
‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch
‘They will enter your homes, rape sisters’: BJP lawmaker’s shocking Delhi poll pitch
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
‘He is a match-winner, here to stay’: India’s batting coach on young star
MG Motor delivers first of five ZS electric SUVs to EESL
MG Motor delivers first of five ZS electric SUVs to EESL
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech