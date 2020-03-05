Apple pulls out of SXSW due to Coronavirus outbreak

tech

Apple Inc is dropping out of this month’s South by Southwest film and technology festival in Austin, Texas, becoming the latest company to cancel an appearance at the show over coronavirus concerns.

In January, the iPhone maker and streaming-video provider said it would debut three new Apple TV+ projects at the festival, including a Spike Jonze documentary about the Beastie Boys, an original series called “Central Park” by Loren Bouchard, and a series called “Home” from Doug Pray and Matt Weaver.

Apple joins Amazon.com Inc, Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc in dropping out of the conference. But SXSW organizers have said they don’t plan to cancel the show.

Apple may have to make another decision soon. The company typically holds a wide-ranging conference for software developers in June, and hasn’t said yet if it’s changing plans for that event.