Apple raises iPhone prices in India: Here’s how much your favourite iPhone costs now

tech

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:48 IST

Apple has increased the prices of select iPhones in India. This has been done to offset the increase in basic customs duty announced in the Union Budget 2020.

The Cupertino-based company has hiked the prices of iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by up to Rs 1,300.

However, the prices of iPhone XR and iPhone 11 as well as the prices of Apple iPad, Apple Watch and Macbook range of laptops have remained unaffected.

According to Apple, the prices of iPhone XR and iPhone 7 remained the same as the two are assembled in India itself by Foxconn and Wistron. The price hike for all the variants is around 2%.

Here are the upgraded prices of iPhones in India:

iPhone 11 Pro series

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have become expensive by Rs 1,300. Here are the new prices:

-- The price of the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro has been increased from Rs 99,900 to Rs 1,01,200.

-- The price of the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro has gone up from Rs 1,13,900 to Rs 1,15,200.

-- Similarly, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro now costs Rs 1,33,200.

-- The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is now priced at Rs 1,11,200.

-- The 256GB model of the device will now cost Rs 1,25,200.

-- The top variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max that comes with 512GB storage space now costs Rs 1,43,200.

iPhone 8 series

Apple has increased the prices of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by Rs 600 and Rs 700 respectively. Here are the new prices:

-- The 64GB variant of the iPhone 8 now costs Rs 40,500.

-- The 128GB variant of the iPhone 8 costs Rs 45,500.

-- 64GB variant of the the iPhone 8 Plus is now priced at Rs 50,600.

-- The 128GB model of the iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, is now available for Rs 55,600.