Apple really wants to make ‘Slofie’ a thing

Apple is trying to trademark ‘Slofie’, a feature it introduced with the iPhone 11 series. Slofies are basically slow-motion video selfies exclusive to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

tech Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Attendees view the Apple Inc. iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphone after an event in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Apple unveiled new iPhones with camera enhancements and improved battery life, making incremental tweaks to lure buyers ahead of a more substantial overhaul of its handsets in 2020.
Attendees view the Apple Inc. iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphone after an event in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Apple unveiled new iPhones with camera enhancements and improved battery life, making incremental tweaks to lure buyers ahead of a more substantial overhaul of its handsets in 2020.(Bloomberg)
         

Apple has applied for a US trademark on ‘Slofie’, potentially giving the company control over the word’s usage.

“Slofie is the term for selfies recorded in slow-motion at 120fps. The iPhone maker does define slofie as “downloadable computer software for use in capturing and recording video.”

The trademark is likely meant to stop other companies from branding their own camera features with the slofie terminology, as the feature is currently exclusive to the iPhone 11, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The application cost $400.

 

Apple recently launched 3 iPhone 11 models, two of them with a triple rear camera setup, housing stunning specifications to make you a near-perfect photographer.

The three smartphones, upgrades over the last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, will ship with the iOS 13, the latest mobile operating system from Apple.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 17:50 IST

