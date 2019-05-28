Apple refreshes iPod Touch: What’s new and different

Apple quietly and surprisingly updated its cheapest iOS device, the iPod Touch. Apple’s new iPod Touch is available in three storage variants at a starting price of Rs 18,900.

Apple has refreshed its iPod Touch lineup after a gap of almost four years. Apple iPod Touch 2019 comes with upgraded hardware and features but carries the same familiar design as the 6th-generation iPod Touch. With a long gap since the last iPod Touch quite a lot has been improved on the new device. Here’s a comparison between the new and old iPod Touch.

Design, display

In terms of design, it’s almost impossible to distinguish between the two iPods. The new iPod Touch is still reminiscent of the old iPhone 5s design with thick bezels up front and Touch ID button. The rear camera is also placed the same way on the top left corner. The display size is also the same at 4-inch on the 2019 iPod Touch.

Performance

One major upgrade in the iPod Touch is the A10 Fusion chip which also powers the iPhone 7 series. This makes the new iPod Touch capable of launching ARKit apps and group FaceTime calls as well. The 6th-generation iPod Touch uses the A8 chip which was first introduced with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. On the software front, iPod Touch runs on the latest iOS 12.

Camera

The new iPod Touch sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture, autofocus, and HDR. It can also record Full HD videos, and slow motion videos at 120 fps. The FaceTime camera is a 1.2-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and support for HD video recording. The 6th-generation iPod Touch offers the same camera configuration.

Storage variants

Apple has bumped the storage capacity on the new iPod Touch up to 256GB. It is also available in 32GB and 128GB storage variants. The older iPod Touch launched with 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Price

The 2015 iPod Touch is still available in India with starting prices hovering around Rs 17,000. In comparison, the new iPod Touch starts at Rs 18,900 and goes up to Rs 38,900.

First Published: May 28, 2019 19:25 IST