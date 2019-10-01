e-paper
Apple releases iOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.2, watchOS 6.0.1updates

Apple has rolled out another software update for iPhones, iPads and the Watch. These software updates come with bug fixes and performance upgrades.

tech Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Apple iOS 13 gets a new update.
Apple iOS 13 gets a new update.(Bloomberg)
         

Apple has rolled out iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2 update, along with watchOS 6.0.1 to fix bugs and upgrade performance.

The iOS 13.1.2 update deals with flashlight, a bug that could cause loss of display calibration data, iCloud Backup issue and Bluetooth disconnect problem, Apple Insider reported on Monday.

As per report, iPadOS 13.1.2 also fixes the iCloud backup issue and addresses the shortcuts issue on the HomePod.

Apple’s watchOS 6.0.1 update resolves the issue where Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse watch face lost their speaking ability. The update also addresses issue linked to calendar complications.

To download the iOS 13.1.2 or iPadOS 13.1.2 update iPhone or iPad, go to Settings &gt; General &gt; Software Update.

A user can download watchOS 6.0.1 to any Apple Watch, which is compatible with watchOS 6.0. To download the update, go to the My Watch tab on the Watch app and then General &gt; Software Update.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 19:15 IST

