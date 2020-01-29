Apple releases iOS 13.3.1, includes bug fixes, improvements to FaceTime, Messages

tech

Apple has released iOS 13.3.1 on all its supported devices. The update, which comes nearly a month and a half after the company rolled out iOS 13.3.1 to iPhones, weighs 275MB on our iPhone XR. However, the size of Apple’s latest software update will vary depending on the iPhone that you are using.

The iOS 13.3.1 update includes tons of bug fixes and improvements to the company’s FaceTime, Mail and Messages apps among other things. The company on its support page for iOS 13 noted that the latest software update fixes an issue that allows a person with physical access to an iOS device to access contacts from the phone’s lock screen. It also fixes the issue that allows “a remote FaceTime user” to cause the “local user’s camera self-view to display the incorrect camera”.

Additionally, the latest iOS update brings support for Indian English to Apple HomePod.

Here is the entire log of changes that the iOS 13.3.1 brings to the iPhones:

-- Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode.

-- Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

-- Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro.

-- Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled.

-- Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail.

-- Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera.

-- Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi.

-- Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles.

-- Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod.

Apart from iOS 13.3.1, Apple also released iPadOS 13.3.1 to iPad Air 2 and newer models, iPad mini 4 and newer models, and iPod touch 7th generation. The company also released tvOS 13.3.1 for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, iTunes 12.10.4 for Windows 7 and newer Windows OSes, watchOS 6.1.2 for Apple Watch Series 1 and newer Apple Watch models, and macOS Catalina 10.15.3 for devices running on macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, macOS Mojave 10.14.6, and macOS Catalina 10.15.2.