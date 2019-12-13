Apple releases iOS 13.3: Here are the new features, bug fixes etc the update brings

tech

Apple’s latest update – iOS 13.3 – is its first big-point release in weeks and it brings with it a bunch of crucial bug fixes, welcome patches, security updates and some whole new features as well.

To get the latest update you need to go to Settings, click on General, then go on to Software Update where you download it. Then hit install.

Here are some of the new things in it:

Newspapers like the Wall Street Journal have optimised on the new layout and you can easily like and dislike stories now. The new update also brings new controls with greater communication limits as to who children can call on FaceTime or Message.

The new update brings new features such as stories from Apple News (which are now available in Canada in both English and French). This also comes with links to related stories. There are also new labels such as “Breaking” or “Developing” will bring more items to your attention.

There’s now support for NFC, USB and Lightning FIDO2-compliant keys in Safari. These security keys are physical gadgets which help you to find authentication without relying on passwords. They haven’t been available to Safari users until now.

While trimming video you can now create a new video clip and also, issues faced during cropping or while using Markup on screenshots lead to the results not getting saved on Photos has now been fixed.

Messages that could not be deleted on Gmail can be deleted now after this update. iOS 13.3 has also fixed the incorrect characters appearing in messages and sent messages getting duplicated.

For users who faced trouble when they long-pressed the space bar to move the cursor will no longer be facing that. The blurry screenshot issue in Messages has also been fixed. Apple has also fixed the issue with users not being able to share their voice memos with other audio apps.

The problem of the missed call indicator not being clear has been fixed as has the setting that that showed Mobile Data as off when it wasn’t.

While enabling Smart Invert, some users found that Dark Mode wouldn’t turn off. That’s been fixed. Also, the new update should also be sorting out the issue of some wireless chargers powering up the smartphone slower than others.