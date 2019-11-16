e-paper
Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Beta 2 to developers

MacOS 10.15.2 is the successor to macOS 10.15.1, which included new Siri privacy settings, new emojis and more.

Indo Asian News Service
The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.
The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Apple has released the second beta of its upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.2 to developers, one week after launching the first beta and also a fortnight following the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update.

The new build of the operating system can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Centre by those taking part in the testing program as well as over-the-air for existing beta users.

MacOS 10.15.2 is the successor to macOS 10.15.1, which included new Siri privacy settings, new emojis and more.

The second update to macOS Catalina is likely to focus on performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren’t able to be addressed in the macOS 10.15.1 update.

Catalina macOS 10.15 was released earlier this month with a number of new features including Apple Arcade, Sidecar, security improvements, Catalyst apps, new Reminders, Music, TV and more.

Additionally, the Cupertino-based company recently released iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2 to fix an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background.

Beyond fixing the background app issue, the fix also handles issues where iPhone could temporarily lose mobile signal after a call and another “where mobile data may temporarily not be available”, the company said in a release.

