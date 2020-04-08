e-paper
Apple releases new updates for iOS, iPadOS with bug fixes

The updates have fixed issues users were facing with Bluetooth and FaceTime on the iPhone

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 13:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at Apple's new iPhone 8 (L) and his iPhone 7 at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at Apple's new iPhone 8 (L) and his iPhone 7 at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Apple has released iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 with focus on bug fixes, performance improvements and security enhancements.

The update addresses an issue that prevented devices running iOS 13.4 from participating in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier, MacRumors reported on Tuesday.

The update fixes a bug in the settings app that could cause choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen to fail.

The update also fixes an issue on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation) and 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation) where the flashlight may not turn on after tapping the Flashlight button in Control Center or on the Lock screen.

One can download this update on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 by launching the Settings app and selecting “General” and then tapping on “Software Update”.

Users with automatic updates enabled will be advised when the update has been downloaded to their device, with a notification.

3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
LIVE: Supreme Court says Covid-19 tests should be made free for Indians
Exodus from Wuhan begins as 76-day lockdown ends, but another starts
Click to buy: Hyundai brings 500 dealers under online wing to help customers
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
