Apple reportedly postpones March event amid Coronavirus fears

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:56 IST

Apple, as per older reports, was slated to host a special event on March 31 where the company was expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 along with a host of other products. Now, word is that the company has cancelled its upcoming event owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources at Apple told Cult of Mac that the company was reportedly concerned over bringing over 1,000 people together at Apple Park for the event, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic. The company executives had also voiced concern over not being able to distance themselves from the attendees because of sitting in close proximity with one another. In light of recent developments, Apple reportedly decided to call off the event. That said, Apple hadn’t formally announced the event so there was no confirmation if the event was going to take place.

It is worth noting that the recent development comes in light of an announcement by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, which essentially banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people from March 11 to April 1. Given the circumstances, it would have been impossible for the company to host its Spring event.

As far as the iPhone SE 2 is concerned, there is no word on when the company would launch its budget iPhone. iPhone manufacturers in China had to close the production plant due to the recent outbreak. While the production process is up and running now, it will take manufacturers some time to resume work in full throttle and make up for the lost time. This could push the timeline of the iPhone SE 2 launch further away.