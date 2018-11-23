Today in New Delhi, India
Apple restarts iPhone X production over poor iPhone XS, XS Max sales

Apple’s new iPhone XS series and iPhone XR recorded lower-than-expected sales.

A customer holds the iPhone X during the global launch of the new Apple product in central Sydney, Australia, November 3, 2017. (REUTERS)

The hefty price of the newer generation iPhone probably did not work in favour of Apple. The company is reportedly looking at restarting the production of its older iPhone X which had a good response.

According to Mashable, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which debuted in September, are not selling at a pace the company expected. Apple also decided to cut production on all new iPhones.

ALSO READ: Apple reportedly cuts production orders for iPhone XS series and iPhone XR

Now, just days after reportedly putting a halt on the new iPhones, Apple is restarting the iPhone X production. The decision is due in part to an agreement with Samsung to purchase a certain amount of OLED display panels.

