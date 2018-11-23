Apple restarts iPhone X production over poor iPhone XS, XS Max sales

The hefty price of the newer generation iPhone probably did not work in favour of Apple. The company is reportedly looking at restarting the production of its older iPhone X which had a good response.

According to Mashable, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, which debuted in September, are not selling at a pace the company expected. Apple also decided to cut production on all new iPhones.

Now, just days after reportedly putting a halt on the new iPhones, Apple is restarting the iPhone X production. The decision is due in part to an agreement with Samsung to purchase a certain amount of OLED display panels.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 17:54 IST