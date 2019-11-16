e-paper
Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Apple rolls out first firmware update for AirPods Pro

The first firmware update for AirPods Pro comes with a small bug fix or a possible enhancement.

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Apple AirPods Pro received the first firmware update since its release. The new version of the firmware is labelled 2B588 while the one that AirPods Pro shipped with was 2B584.

The minor revision number suggests that the firmware carries a small bug fix or a possible enhancement, Apple Insider reported recently. Users do not need to do anything to get the firmware installed, as it will automatically be applied when the AirPods Pro are connected to an iPhone or iPad.

Also, there is no specific update mechanism available that could force an update to AirPods Pro, but users can check the firmware version number by going to the Settings app then tapping General, About, and AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro is available India through Apple Authorised Resellers on Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

AirPods Pro can be purchased for Rs 24,900, while the standard AirPods with charging case is available for Rs 14,900 and AirPods with the wireless charging case can be bought for Rs 18,900. Customers can also buy a standalone wireless charging case for Rs 7,500.

