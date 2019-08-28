e-paper
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

Apple rolls out first iOS 13.1 dev beta ahead of iPhone 11 launch

The Apple iOS 13.1 will bring several automation features and ones missed in the final stable version of iOS 13.

tech Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta
Apple releases first iOS 13.1 developer beta (REUTERS)
         

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 13.1, even though the company has not yet released iOS 13, which is still being beta tested.

The iOS 13.1 release notes suggest that the update reintroduces the Automations feature in Shortcuts, and adds other functions that were removed over the course of the iOS 13 beta testing period, MacRumors reported on Tuesday.

The Cupertino-based company has jumped to iOS 13.1 beta-testing because it has already prepared iOS 13 for release and is likely readying iOS 13.1 as a quick follow-up update.

The iOS 13.1 is aiming to restore features that were initially available in iOS 13 but removed later in the beta testing process which includes things such as shortcuts automations and the share ETA functionality in Apple Maps.

In addition, the company is expected to launch three new iPhones - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone XR successor - in September this year.

The upcoming iPhone 11 line-up would feature company’s new A13 chip, sport a new Taptic Engine and feature a lightning port for audio and charging.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

WATCH: Apple Q3 2019 results: iPhone revenue hits 7-year low

 

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:54 IST

