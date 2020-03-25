Apple rolls out iOS 13.4 update with iCloud file sharing, universal purchase support and more

tech

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 08:55 IST

Apple has rolled out the latest iOS update for iPhones. iOS 13.4 comes with new features like iCloud file sharing, universal purchase support along with bug fixes and improvements.

iOS 13.4 update is available for all compatible iPhones. Users who haven’t received the update notification can manually check by going to settings > general > software update.

One major feature introduced in this update is iCloud file sharing. Users can now share iCloud Drive folder from the Files app on their iPhones. Similar to Google Drive, iCloud Drive sharing will give the user control over permissions and access. Users can set limit access to people they invite or they can grant access to anyone who has the folder link. Similarly, users can also set permissions for people who can make changes, upload files, view and download files.

Apple has also introduced universal purchase support for apps across all its products including the iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. With this integration, users will now get to continue playing their Apple Arcade game on other devices as well. For those interested, there are nine new Memoji stickers featuring a smiling face with hearts, hands pressed together and party face.

iOS 13.4 also brings tons of bug fixes and improvements. Some of these include fixing an issue in camera where the viewfinder appears as a black screen after launch, or where the Photos app is using excess storage. Some issues in the Mail app like conversation list displays empty rows, messages appearing out of order have been fixed. Users can check the full changelog for iOS 13.4 here.