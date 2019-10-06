e-paper
Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro could soon add 96W USB-C charger support

The 13-inch MacBook Pro currently ships with a 61W USB-C adapter, while the 15-inch model uses an 87W adapter.

tech Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
16-inch MacBook Pro may have 96W USB-C charger
16-inch MacBook Pro may have 96W USB-C charger (REUTERS)
         

A leaked photo has alleged that Apple might ship a 96W USB-C charger with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. As per the photo, the adapter is model number A2166, and is about the same size as the 87W adapter used for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Insider reported.

Apple previously confirmed that its upcoming Pro Display XDR will be capable of up to 96W pass-through charging. To recall, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a 61W USB-C adapter, while the 15-inch model uses an 87W adapter.

There have been several reports that Apple will release a 16-inch MacBook Pro. As per report, it will be powered by an refresh of Intel’s Coffee Lake-H mobile processor series.

In addition, the devcie is rumoured to be the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro but will feature smaller bezel sizes for a larger display. The display will feature a 3072×1920 resolution.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 12:58 IST

