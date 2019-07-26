Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro to come with ‘scissor switch’ keyboard: Report

tech

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:08 IST

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year which would incorporate the “scissor mechanism” keyboard design.

The new keyboard design is said to use a scissor mechanism with glass fibres to reinforce the keys and keep them from breaking. It would also apparently be cheaper to produce, The Verge reported on Thursday.

In a scissor switch keyboard, the keys are attached via two plastic pieces that interlock in a “scissor-like” fashion which snap to the keyboard and the key.

According to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, with the new mechanism, the iPhone maker is planning to improve the typing experience by offering longer key travel and better durability.

The upcoming MacBook Pro is also said to feature an LCD panel from LG display with a resolution of 3072x1920, which is better then the current high-end model’s 15.4-inch 2880x1800 display.

Kuo stated that the company might launch a new iPad with 10 or 12-inch screen in late 2020 or early 2021 and a MacBook with 15 to 17-inch screen size in the first half of 2021 equipped with mini-LED panels.

He has also claimed that two new iPad Pro models would enter into mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

To recall, the Cupertino-based company introduced the butterfly keyboard in 2015 to slim down its MacBooks.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 17:08 IST