e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Apple’s 2020 iPhones could feature Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Apple’s iPhone 12 series could be the first to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

tech Updated: Dec 05, 2019 18:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro and 11 are displayed after they went on sale at the Apple Store in Beijing, China , September 20, 2019.
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro and 11 are displayed after they went on sale at the Apple Store in Beijing, China , September 20, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Apple is reportedly planing to use Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology in one iPhone model, set to be released in 2020.

The iPhone maker was partnering with Taiwanese touchscreen maker GIS to develop an iPhone for 2020 or 2021 that could use the under-display tech, MacRumors reported on Wednesday.

Qualcomm unveiled the new 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic fingerprint reader on Tuesday at its third annual Snapdragon Technology Summit. Qualcomm supplies ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 smartphones. But iPhones could use an even more advanced version of the technology by 2020 or 2021 rolls in.

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes, the iPhone 12 series will feature 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.

Chatterjee predicts the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and “world facing” 3D sensing for improved augmented reality capabilities. While, two low-end models (6.1-inch, 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera.

As per the report, Apple may use Qualcomm’s X55 modems in all its 2020 iPhones, which support both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. All four iPhone models will have OLEDs. Apple might be using OLED displays from Samsung that are thinner than the displays currently being used.

tags
top news
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech