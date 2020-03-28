Apple’s 5G iPhone is not coming any time soon

tech

Considering how things have been going in the world today, Apple seems to have reviewed their plans of launching the milestone 5G iPhone 2020, states a Nikkei Asian Review report. Apple was planning to launch the much awaited device but given the present market scenario, the company is doing a double-take on whether they should postpone the launch or not.

The key reason for this is the coronavirus pandemic that has hit supply chains hard and has led to factories being shut down. Apple is also considering a large scale fall in demand once this pandemic runs its course due to the massive blow economies are suffering.

According to the report, Apple was massively counting on their first 5G phone to be a hit. Apple saw a reversal of fortune with the iPhone 11 lineup it launched in 2019. The iPhone 11 series was well received for the kind of specs the devices brought to the table and their prices. iPhone sales also picked up towards the end of 2019, though its more ‘budget’ offering, the iPhone XR with a price cut, became its best selling device ever.

Riding on that high, Apple was expecting to maintain a strong demand for the iPhone 11 series through 2020 till the launch of the 5G-ready iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 is supposed to be a milestone device that will bring in design changes (no notch, possibly) and 5G connectivity.

However, with the pandemic, there is considerable stress on supply chains as well as the market. Companies across the world are downsizing employee bases and bracing for some serious down-time. Analysts are expecting the rest of the year to also be slow for all commodities and smartphones might well take a backseat.

Therefore, for Apple to launch its first 5G device this year amid a tame demand for expensive devices might be a bad move. Apple might postpone the launch to late 2020 or even till 2021, by the looks of it.