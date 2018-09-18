Apple’s AirPower wireless charger unlikely to launch anytime soon

Apple was said to revolutionise the wireless charging segment with its AirPower pad that was announced along with iPhone X last year. Months later, the disruptive charging pad is yet to see the light of day. Now, new reports suggest the commercial launch of AirPower charging pad is not happening anytime soon.

Interestingly enough, Apple hasn’t been able to fix technical issues in the wireless charger. The company is grappling with elementary yet critical problems like overheating.

John Gruber, author of Daring Fireball, says that the AirPower’s multi-coil design overheats terribly. Apple is said to have been aware of this overheating issue and even assured fixing it but the problem still remains. Gruber says that Apple would probably have to redesign the wireless charging pad from scratch, or may not go ahead with it at all.

Another Apple blogger, Sonny Dickson, adds more details to the same overheating issue and also a software issue. The wireless charger does overheat, and to an extent which could lead to problems in performance of the devices.

Apple’s AirPower is also unable to detect the devices placed on the mat. As presented by Apple, the AirPower can charge three devices at once – iPhone, AirPod and Watch. A software issue in the AirPower is causing interference in charging these three devices, which is also adding to the overheating of the wireless charger.

A more common consensus from both Gruber and Dickson states that only a redesign of the AirPower would help Apple now. The Cupertino tech giant however remains adamant on changing the overall design of AirPower.

With no mention of AirPower at any Apple event and even the website, expectations on this device can be laid to rest. Apple may not entirely scrap the idea though as Dickson suggests a new device based on the features of AirPower. Apple could launch an entirely new device with the same concept sometime next year.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 12:05 IST