Apple’s all three iPhones coming in 2020 will support 5G: Report

tech

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:24 IST

Apple may be behind Samsung and Huawei in the 5G race, but its iPhone 2020 lineup won’t miss the trend. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s all three iPhone models next year will come with 5G compatibility. A comprehensive 5G lineup including an affordable XR model will help Apple better compete with the Android players who currently offer select 5G models, added the analyst.

The analyst noted that Apple will also benefit from its recent acquisition of Intel’s smartphone modem business. Kuo also pointed out that Apple’s 5G push will help its Augmented Reality (AR) products and services.

“We now believe that all three new 2H20 iPhone models will support 5G for the following reasons. (1) Apple has more resource for developing the 5G iPhone after the acquisition of Intel baseband business. (2) We expect that the prices of 5G Android smartphones will decline to $249-349 USD in 2H20. We believe that 5G Android smartphones, which will be sold at $249-349 USD, will only support Sub-6GHz. But the key is that consumers will think that 5G is the necessary function in 2H20,” Kuo is quoted as saying.

“Therefore, iPhone models which will be sold at higher prices have to support 5G for winning more subsidies from mobile operators and consumers’ purchase intention. (3) Boosting 5G developments could benefit Apple’s AR ecosystem.”

Apple will continue to use Qualcomm modems for its 2020 lineup despite the Intel acquisition. While Apple is making efforts to reduce dependence on Qualcomm, its homegrown 5G modem won’t be ready before 2022-23, according to reports.

Apart from 5G, Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup will feature OLED screens. Apple’s current lineup has two OLED models (iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max) and one LCD model (iPhone XR). According to reports, Apple will offer two premium 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones and one lower-end 6.1-inch iPhone next year.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 10:24 IST