e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Apple’s Deep Fusion comes to iOS 13 dev beta, said to make iPhone 11 camera better

Apple Deep Fusion camera is coming soon to the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones.

tech Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
iPhone 11’s Deep Fusion camera comes to iOS 13 dev beta
iPhone 11’s Deep Fusion camera comes to iOS 13 dev beta(Bloomberg)
         

Apple at its iPhone 11 launch event had showcased a new camera technology called Deep Fusion. Powered by Neural Engine of A13 Bionic chip, Deep Fusion leverages latest machine algorithms to deliver high quality images. The new technology seems to be ready for the wide roll out as it has now made its way to the latest iOS 13 developer beta.

Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max rely on Smart HDR to combine multiple images and deliver you a photo that’s rich in detail and dynamic range. The technology allows the camera to automatically detect when it’s too dark and switch on the Night Mode. The Deep Fusion is said to take this to a new level. Apple says the new feature will do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, add optimisation for texture, and enhance details in each photo.

The Verge further explains how the new Deep Fusion camera technology works. The first step involves preparing four frames at a fast shutter speed to freeze motion in a picture. This happens by the time you tap on the camera button. Once you’ve tapped the shutter button, the camera takes a long-exposure photo to add the details.

WATCH: Apple iPhone 11 now available in India: Here are our first impressions

 

Next, Apple creates a “synthetic long” by adding three regular frames and long-exposure, unlike how the Smart HDR works. Now, Deep Fusion kicks in to merge the short-exposure image and synthetic long shot. The technology then goes after the image by optimising the shot pixel by pixel and increase details. Then the final image is created.

According to CNET, Deep Fusion-enabled processing takes roughly a second to complete. The technology is also capable of identifying in-photo content such as sky, textures, and even finer details such as hair.

While Deep Fusion won’t work in burst mode, it is likely to come handy when lowlight and dark light settings. For brighter settings, Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will continue to use Smart HDR. The tele lens on iPhone 11 will rely on the new technology whereas ultrawide sensors will use Smart HDR.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:45 IST

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech