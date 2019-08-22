Apple’s filing at Eurasian Database reveals variants of upcoming iPhones, Apple Watch

tech

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:29 IST

Just weeks away from its annual September event, Apple has filed several unreleased iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission, media has reported.

There appears to be over a dozen new iPhone models listed as running iOS 13, as well as four new Apple Watch models listed as running watchOS 6, MacRumors reported on Wednesday.

As for the Mac, 11 model numbers have been filed, but all of them have either been released or were already filed in June as running macOS Mojave and have merely been updated to reflect macOS Catalina.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, which were first seen in the Eurasian database in May, have also been re-registered.

As per the report, the new iPhone and Apple Watch models would very likely be unveiled in September, while the new Macs will likely arrive in October or later.

Eurasian Economic Commission filings have prematurely revealed upcoming products in the past too.

