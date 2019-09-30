e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Apple’s future iPhones may come with LED-illuminated logo

According to reports, 2020 iPhones could feature a metal frame design similar to the one that was used for the iPhone 4 back in 2010

tech Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Future iPhones may come with LED-illuminated Apple logo
Future iPhones may come with LED-illuminated Apple logo (REUTERS)
         

Future iPhones are expected to feature an LED-illuminated Apple logo at the back of the device and it could be used for notifications, a recent company’s patent suggests.

The patent, originally filed before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is titled as “Electronic Devices With Adjustable Decoration”.

The patent also suggests that the LED may come in several colours, each one for the different notifications, news portal GizmoChina reported.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 11 Pro first impressions: Calling it the best is a stretch

The idea of the LED-illuminated Apple logo, however, would not be new as it was available on older MacBooks too.

The 2020 iPhones could feature a metal frame design similar to the one that was used for the iPhone 4 back in 2010. The next year’s iPhones may support 5G and will come with an in-display fingerprint sensors.

In addition, they are also expected to drop the notch and replace it with an in-display front camera

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 16:19 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech