Apple’s future iPhones may come with LED-illuminated logo

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:39 IST

Future iPhones are expected to feature an LED-illuminated Apple logo at the back of the device and it could be used for notifications, a recent company’s patent suggests.

The patent, originally filed before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is titled as “Electronic Devices With Adjustable Decoration”.

The patent also suggests that the LED may come in several colours, each one for the different notifications, news portal GizmoChina reported.

The idea of the LED-illuminated Apple logo, however, would not be new as it was available on older MacBooks too.

The 2020 iPhones could feature a metal frame design similar to the one that was used for the iPhone 4 back in 2010. The next year’s iPhones may support 5G and will come with an in-display fingerprint sensors.

In addition, they are also expected to drop the notch and replace it with an in-display front camera

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 16:19 IST