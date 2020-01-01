e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Tech / Apple’s future MacBooks could come with virtual acoustic audio setup

Apple’s future MacBooks could come with virtual acoustic audio setup

Apple wins a patent for a virtual acoustic audio setup on MacBooks.

tech Updated: Jan 01, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Apple reimagines audio setup on its laptops
Apple reimagines audio setup on its laptops(uspto)
         

Apple has bagged a new patent that aims to bring more immersive audio experience for its users. The patent essentially focuses on developing a virtual acoustic system that gives the impression of sound coming from all corners. The setup in this case is meant to work with speakers on Apple’s MacBooks.

“Audio signal processing for virtual acoustics can greatly enhance a movie, a sports event, a video game or other screen viewing experience, adding to the feeling of “being there”,” notes PatentlyApple, which also spotted the patent first.

According to the website, Apple’s patent describes an audio setup which can process the audio signal and split it into three paths, unlike the traditional left and right speaker setup on the modern devices.

Another aspect of the setup is about setting up a digital processor-based method that helps process an audio signal.

ALSO READ: Apple’s future iPhones may come with LED-illuminated logo

“The audio signal is split to a first processing path, a second processing path and a third processing path. On the first processing path, the audio signal is operated on, with a direct gain and a direct virtual source algorithm. On the second processing path, the audio signal is operated on with a plurality of early reflection gains, which produces a plurality of early reflections, respectively,” adds the website.

Apple’s new audio-focused patent comes shortly after the company acquired patent for an Augmented Reality-based headphones. Pitched as a business tool, the AR headphones can deliver augmented stereo sound in a way that user can identify where the audio is coming from in a real or a virtual meeting room. The headphones also automatically adjust audio when a user turns his head to listen to a person, as it would happen in real world.

tags
top news
Tea, biryani, national anthem: How Shaheen Bagh protesters welcomed 2020
Tea, biryani, national anthem: How Shaheen Bagh protesters welcomed 2020
India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities, prisoners
India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities, prisoners
On CAA, Ravi Shankar Prasad reminds states of their ‘constitutional duty’
On CAA, Ravi Shankar Prasad reminds states of their ‘constitutional duty’
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
Apple could ditch the notch on its 2020 iPhones
Apple could ditch the notch on its 2020 iPhones
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech