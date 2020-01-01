Apple’s future MacBooks could come with virtual acoustic audio setup

tech

Apple has bagged a new patent that aims to bring more immersive audio experience for its users. The patent essentially focuses on developing a virtual acoustic system that gives the impression of sound coming from all corners. The setup in this case is meant to work with speakers on Apple’s MacBooks.

“Audio signal processing for virtual acoustics can greatly enhance a movie, a sports event, a video game or other screen viewing experience, adding to the feeling of “being there”,” notes PatentlyApple, which also spotted the patent first.

According to the website, Apple’s patent describes an audio setup which can process the audio signal and split it into three paths, unlike the traditional left and right speaker setup on the modern devices.

Another aspect of the setup is about setting up a digital processor-based method that helps process an audio signal.

“The audio signal is split to a first processing path, a second processing path and a third processing path. On the first processing path, the audio signal is operated on, with a direct gain and a direct virtual source algorithm. On the second processing path, the audio signal is operated on with a plurality of early reflection gains, which produces a plurality of early reflections, respectively,” adds the website.

Apple’s new audio-focused patent comes shortly after the company acquired patent for an Augmented Reality-based headphones. Pitched as a business tool, the AR headphones can deliver augmented stereo sound in a way that user can identify where the audio is coming from in a real or a virtual meeting room. The headphones also automatically adjust audio when a user turns his head to listen to a person, as it would happen in real world.