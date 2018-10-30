Apple’s iOS 12.1 update brings an important fix for selfie enthusiasts

Apple on Tuesday rolled out a new update to iOS 12 for iPhone and iPad users globally. iOS 12.1 comes with new features and bug fixes as well.

Apple announced the latest iteration to its mobile operating system last month. In addition to new features and UI, iOS 12 focuses on improving performance especially for older iPhones. Apple also rolled out ‘Screen Time’ with iOS 12 similar to Google’s ‘Digital well-being’.

How to download iOS 12.1

iOS 12 .1 is rolling out gradually to all users. You can check if your iPhone or iPad has received the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. At the same time, you will get a prompt once the new update hits your device.

‘Beautygate’ fix

Apple’s new software will most importantly fix the ‘beautygate’problem faced by users in iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. Many users complained about the front 7MP camera having a beauty filter by default and with no option to disable it. The selfie camera would lighten one’s skin and smoothen out marks. Apple acknowledged the problem and promised a fix with the latest iOS 12 update.

Group FaceTime

iOS 12.1 will bring group FaceTime which supports up to 32 people simultaneously. Group FaceTime will automatically detect the most prominent speakers on call, and size each user’s photo depending on how actively they participate. Group FaceTime is integrated into the Messages app, making it easy to start a Group FaceTime right from a group iMessage chat.

“If people in a conversation have already started a FaceTime session, Messages shows the active call in the conversation list and inside your conversations,” said Apple.

New emoji

The new software update also brings over 70 new emoji to iPhones and iPads. The new emoji collection features new characters with red, gray and curly hair. There are new emoji for bald people as well. Apple will release this new set of emoji for Apple Watch and Mac through a software update.

iOS 12.1 brings over 70 new emoji to iPhones and iPads. (Apple)

Depth Control

iOS 12.1 also brings ‘Depth Control’ in Portrait Mode. Users will be able to adjust the depth effect in real-time while taking photos in ‘Portrait Mode’. Depth effect can be adjusted after taking the photo as well.

Dual SIM support

iPhone XS, XS Max and XR users will now be able to use dual SIMs on their devices. The secondary SIM on these iPhones is an eSIM. In India, Airtel and Reliance Jio are the exclusive carriers for eSIM on Apple devices.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 17:02 IST